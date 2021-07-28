Aim is to eventually become an all-format all-rounder, states Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali, who is known to hit a long ball down the order, has asserted that he is inspired by the likes of Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood and has insisted that his aim is to become an all-format all-rounder for Pakistan. Ali revealed that he has consciously been working on his death-batting skills.

Hasan Ali broke the internet last year by smashing a 61-ball 106 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, and since making his comeback to the national side, the 27-year-old has played many a valuable hand down the order with the bat. In the T20Is against South Africa earlier this year, Ali smashed 32* (16) and 20* (13), and, more recently, in the second ODI against England at Lord’s, he pummelled a 19-ball 31 to bolster his side’s chances.

The right-hander has always had the ability to go berserk with the bat, but, of late, he has shown that he could potentially play impact knocks on a consistent basis to become a force to be reckoned with down the order. Speaking ahead of the T20I series versus the Windies, the 27-year-old asserted that his aim, eventually, is to become an all-format all-rounder for the side, and revealed that he is inspired by the likes of Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood.

“I want to see myself as an all-rounder in all three formats and I am putting in extra yards in the nets. I am inspired by Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood and want to contribute in crucial times for my team," Hasan said in an interview, reported TOI.

The right-hander, in T20s, often walks out to bat with only a handful of balls left, and thus he revealed that he has actively been working on trying to score big against yorkers and slower balls. Ali revealed that he has been focusing on improving his power-hitting skills to make himself a bigger threat down the order.

"I usually get to bat in death overs in T20Is and the only option I have at that point is to hit the ball hard. I am working to improve my power-hitting in the practice sessions and learning how to score more and more runs against Yorkers, bouncers and slower deliveries,” Ali said.

Injury meant that Ali played just one T20I against England, but he was impressive in that, taking a wicket and almost helping Pakistan pull off a heist. The T20Is against West Indies will provide the pacer, a great platform to shine, and Ali is keen to give his best for Pakistan in the four-match series that will commence on Wednesday.

"I have been practising different deliveries in the nets and am very keen to do better in the upcoming series against the West Indies. I believe in giving everything for the team once I step on the field – whether it is by taking a wicket or hitting the ball out of the park."