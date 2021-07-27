WI vs SL | Kieron Pollard slams ‘unacceptable’ Barbados pitch; calls it an embarrassment

Windies skipper Kieron Pollard, in wake of his side’s 2-1 defeat to Australia, went on an explosive rant about the ‘unacceptable’ Barbados wicket, and termed it ridiculous and unfit for international cricket. Across six innings in the series, only once did either side manage to pass the 200 mark.

It was yet another series defeat in the 50-over format for the Windies on Monday as after levelling the series through a spirited showing, the batters let the team down as the visitors registered a comprehensive six-wicket win. Winning the toss and batting first, 152 was all the Windies could manage, with the hosts being bamboozled by spin. In response, Australia got off to a shaky start but eventually held their nerve to register a six-wicket win and take the series home.

Monday was the third instance in the series of the Barbados wicket proving to be a minefield for the batsmen, and in the post-match presentation, Windies skipper Kieron Pollard lost his cool. Pointing out the fact that both teams struggled to bat on the surface, Pollard termed the Barbados wicket ‘unacceptable’, ‘ridiculous’ and insisted that the pitch is not fit for international standards and is an embarrassment for Windies cricket.

“I think both teams struggled with the bat on this surface and I think that's unacceptable for international cricket,” Pollard said on Monday.

“We aren't going to give excuses. We accept the fact that we batted badly, but the scores in this series, with two top international sides, that's very embarrassing for us as people. Coming from St Lucia, I think it's absolutely ridiculous. I don't want to go on and on... as that might make some headlines, but Australia has been better than us.”

The Barbados wicket, initially, looked like it did not have any demons, but once opener Evin Lewis left the field after taking a blow to his helmet, the hosts started to implode. After Josh Hazlewood carved open the batting by sending Shimron Hetmyer back to the hut, it was trial by spin for the hosts, who were bamboozled by the trio of Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner and Adam Zampa. Agar, Turner and Zampa, between them, took 5 wickets while astonishingly conceding at less than 3.20 runs per over. Pollard reckoned that his side batted badly, and were at least 70 runs short of par.

“Obviously, we didn't bat well. Yes the wicket was a bit tacky but not losing early wickets was the key. Not getting partnerships is what has been haunting us for a while. If we had got a 220 score on that pitch, it could have been different,” Pollard said.

While admitting defeat, however, Pollard was full of praise for his counterpart Alex Carey. In the absence of Finch, Carey marshalled his troops to perfection across the three games, and Pollard, a former BBL teammate of the wicket-keeper, praised the stand-in Aussie skipper and hoped for the wicket-keeper to continue his good work.

“Carey has calm head on his shoulders and got to know that from the Adelaide Strikers. He has been good on his captaincy debut and long may that continue.”