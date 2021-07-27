WI vs AUS | Learnt from defeat in the second ODI and adapted, reveals Alex Carey

Australia’s stand-in skipper Alex Carey, on the back of his side’s series win over the Windies, revealed that his side adapted well and learnt from the defeat in the second game, where they were comprehensively outplayed. Carey claimed that victory was solely due to the commitment shown by the side.

After a difficult T20I series, it was all smiles for the Aussies in the 50-over format as the Alex Carey-led unit thrashed the Windies on Monday to win the ODIs 2-1 and consolidated third spot in the Super League table. Having been handed a hammering in the second ODI, the Aussies walked into the decider under severe pressure, with their side depleted, but the Windies were no match for them on the day as a clinical team effort saw the Kangaroos chase down 153 on a tough wicket in just 30.3 overs to register a seven-wicket win.

It was a far cry from their abysmal showing in the second ODI, and skipper Alex Carey revealed that the team did actually learn from the defeat in the second game, and adapted well in the decider.

“It's nice to represent the country and then captain it. Fantastic group effort. The bowlers did a great job. There were some good innings in the series. A bit ugly today but to get a score like that on that pitch, you have to be a bit ugly. We learnt a lot from the other night and adapted. They (bowlers) know their skills and execute them well,” Carey said.

It was a last-minute decision from Australia to name Carey the stand-in skipper, but the southpaw did a remarkable job not just on the field but also with the bat, finishing as the series’ top scorer with 112 runs. When asked about his individual excellence, however, the 29-year-old downplayed his achievements and said that he was chuffed to see smiles back on his teammates’ faces following a tough tour.

“We have been working really hard. (On being the top run scorer in the series) I don't really focus a lot on my game, it's great to see a smile on the boy's faces. Had a lot of support this series.

“Personally and collectively, it's exciting (to win a series). It's tough leaving home in a pandemic. The commitment that these guys showed was great to see and getting a result in our favour was great. The T20s didn't go our way but it's nice to see some reward for our commitment. It's nice to represent the country and then captain it. Fantastic group effort.”

Australia will now head straight to Bangladesh, where they will clash with the Tigers in a five-match T20I series. With incumbent skipper Aaron Finch ruled out, it remains to be seen if Carey will again be appointed captain for the tour of Bangladesh.