Reports | Shreyas Iyer resumes training to be fit in time for IPL 2021

Today at 10:55 AM
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first half of IPL 2021 with injury, has reportedly resumed training again, and is said to be eyeing playing in the second half of the T20 extravaganza. Iyer suffered a dislocated shoulder in March, which has to date kept him out of the action.
In what comes as a huge boost for the Delhi Capitals franchise, skipper Shreyas Iyer has resumed training and could very well be available for the second half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer dislocated his shoulder in the first ODI against England in March, and the injury subsequently ruled him out of the first half of IPL 2021. As a result, the Capitals appointed Rishabh Pant as the skipper of the franchise, and the wicket-keeper did a fine job, with the franchise topping the table at the time of suspension.
However, Cricbuzz reports that Iyer has begun training in Mumbai with DC’s assistant coach Pravin Amre, and is eyeing to be fit in time for IPL 2021, set to resume on September 19.
"They have been working indoors mainly because there is no permission to do so outside. And there has been rain in Mumbai too," a franchise source told Cricbuzz.
Cricbuzz also reports that Iyer will report to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in the first week of August. The 26-year-old is said to have shown ‘great progress’ and thus is expected to be fit in time for the second half of the tournament. The IPL will serve as Iyer’s last opportunity to push for a spot in the World T20 XI.
