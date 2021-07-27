Reports | Shreyas Iyer resumes training to be fit in time for IPL 2021

In what comes as a huge boost for the Delhi Capitals franchise, skipper Shreyas Iyer has resumed training and could very well be available for the second half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer dislocated his shoulder in the first ODI against England in March, and the injury subsequently ruled him out of the first half of IPL 2021. As a result, the Capitals appointed Rishabh Pant as the skipper of the franchise, and the wicket-keeper did a fine job, with the franchise topping the table at the time of suspension.