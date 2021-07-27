Reports | 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka postponed as player tests positive

Today at 4:01 PM
The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place today in Colombo, has reportedly been postponed after an Indian player tested positive for Covid-19. According to reports, a total of eight Indian players have been identified as close contacts and hence isolated.
COVID-19 has struck India’s tour of Sri Lanka for the second time as the second T20I between the two sides has reportedly been postponed due to a positive result in the Indian camp. Following India’s comprehensive win in the first T20I, the two sides were set to clash in the second game in Colombo later today, but the game is now reportedly postponed due to the positive result.
ESPNCricinfo reports that one player in the Indian camp has tested positive. A total of eight other players are said to be sent into isolation after being identified as close contacts of the individual who tested positive for the virus. According to various reports, the individual is believed to be Krunal Pandya, who featured in the first T20I of the series.
Should the reports be true, this will be the second instance of matches in the series being postponed due to the Covid-19 virus. Earlier, the start of the ODIs were pushed back by a few days after multiple support staff in the Sri Lankan camp tested positive for the virus.
Update: The BCCI have confirmed that the 2nd T20I has been postponed, pushed back by a day. The 2nd T20I will now take place on Wednesday, July 28th, with the series concluding on Thursday, July 29th.
