WI vs PAK | CWI make late changes to T20I series, teams set to play four matches instead of five
Today at 10:23 AM
Ahead of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan, Cricket West Indies (CWI) made a late change to the itinerary, converting the series from five matches to just four matches, starting July 28. However, the board also confirmed that the rest of the schedule would remain the same.
Owing to the last-minute change in the schedule of the Australian series, where due to a COVID-19 positive case the second ODI had to be postponed, CWI have announced that there would be only four T20Is against Pakistan in their upcoming series. The board also confirmed that the series would be postponed to a day later, starting from July 28, instead of July 27, as scheduled earlier.
However, that would not have a knock-on effect on the two-match Test series between the two countries, which is set to go ahead as scheduled. Due to the ODI Super League and World Test Championship, the Windies board have been forced to rejig the T20I series, which bears no effect on the upcoming World T20 or its qualification for the Windies.
"Yes, we have cancelled the first T20I and play the rest of the tour as originally planned. We have to prioritize the ODI Super League and the World Test Championship really. It was the most logical choice,” the board stated, reported Cricbuzz.
Earlier, the Windies board also had to make a tweak to their scheduling of the Caribbean Premier League, which was affected by the request made by the BCCI, who wanted the Windies players to be part of the rescheduled IPL season.
"CWI is doing our best to help facilitate a smooth transition from CPL to IPL, without a conflicting overlap," Ricky Skerritt, the president of CWI, told.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.