Washington Sundar, Gill and Avesh Khan ruled out of England tour; Shaw and Suryakumar roped in as replacements

After staying tight-lipped on the injury situation with regards to the players in England, the BCCI have finally given an update and have confirmed that the trio of Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan and Shubman Gill have all been officially ruled out of the England tour. While Gill headed back home last week, following a foot injury (stress fracture on his shin), he will soon be followed by Sundar and Avesh. Both the youngsters, who featured in the warm-up match against County XI, are nursing injuries on their fingers, and hence will be sent back home in time to recover for the IPL and WT20.