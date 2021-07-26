Washington Sundar, Gill and Avesh Khan ruled out of England tour; Shaw and Suryakumar roped in as replacements

Today at 12:59 PM
The BCCI have confirmed that the trio of Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan and Shubman Gill have been officially ruled out of the England tour due to injuries, with Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav roped in as replacements. When Shaw and Suryakumar will fly to England, however, remains unclear.
After staying tight-lipped on the injury situation with regards to the players in England, the BCCI have finally given an update and have confirmed that the trio of Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan and Shubman Gill have all been officially ruled out of the England tour. While Gill headed back home last week, following a foot injury (stress fracture on his shin), he will soon be followed by Sundar and Avesh. Both the youngsters, who featured in the warm-up match against County XI, are nursing injuries on their fingers, and hence will be sent back home in time to recover for the IPL and WT20.
“All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour.
“Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s Tour of England.
“Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India,” the BCCI revealed in a release.
Meanwhile, the board have also confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, who are currently in Sri Lanka, will fly to England as injury covers. Shaw and Suryakumar featured in the first T20I against the Lankans on Sunday, thus it remains unclear when the two players will fly to England, during the series or after the completion of the T20I contests.
