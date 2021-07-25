SL vs IND | Were 10-15 runs short but the way Suryakumar batted was amazing to watch, asserts Shikhar Dhawan 

After winning the T20I series opener, the Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan stated that the team fell 10-15 short of the target they had in mind and expressed that Suryakumar Yadav batted brilliantly. He also added that the way Surya batted took the pressure away from him as he played calculated shots.

Suryakumar Yadav has been a revelation for India ever since he has donned the Blue jersey. Generally, he's known for batting effortlessly, but today, he wasn't at his best as his control of 68% indicated. But that didn't stop him from making a fifty, that too at a strike rate of 147.06, which was the best SR for any Indian batter today.

His battle with Wanindu Hasaranga made for a riveting watch, as he put the leggie under pressure and played a key role in helping India bat decently against the Lankan, who had troubled them the most in the preceding ODI series. But the leg-spinner had the final laugh as just after hitting a six and completing his fifty, Suryakumar got out to him.

Reflecting on the role of Suryakumar in the win, Dhawan stated that the Mumbaikar took calculated risks, and it was amazing to watch him bat. He also admitted that the team made 15-20 less than what they expected.

"I thought we were 10-15 runs short. I feel we played quite well after losing early wickets. It was about one or two boundaries, we knew we could get going. He(SKY) is a great player and we enjoy watching him bat. He took the pressure from me and the way he plays calculated shots was amazing to watch," Shikhar Dhawan stated after the game.

Dhawan also credited the Indian bowlers, who put up a great show as India won the first T20I comprehensively by 38 runs. He also threw his weight behind Prithvi Shaw, who got out without opening his account today.

"They were playing well, we knew our spinners will do the job on that wicket. Bhuvi bowled well, so was KP. Everyone stood up and even Varun too playing his first match did well giving a few runs and got the wicket. Prithvi is playing well and he is going to bounce back stronger. He's (Varun) difficult to pick, I am very happy for him."

The game also saw the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for the final ODI against the Lankans. And he responded brilliantly, ending up with figures of 4/22. He took the prized scalps of Avishka Fernando, which helped India turn the momentum in their favor. The swing bowler was given the Man of the Match award, and he expressed happiness over his bowling display.

"I executed what I wanted to and I am satisfied. I played ODIs after a long time but execution is really important for me. The wicket was difficult to bat for the spinners."

India have attained a lead of 1-0 in the three-match T20I series and will now play the next game on July 27 at the same venue. This series is India's last hurrah before the T20 World Cup, which will take place in the UAE and Oman, later this year.