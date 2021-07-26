SL vs IND | Glad that Varun finally got the opportunity to play international cricket, admits VVS Laxman

Following Varun Chakravarthy’s international debut, VVS Laxman admitted that he was glad that the mystery spinner finally got his chances to play internationally. While stating that Varun is an X-factor bowler, Laxman stressed the importance of giving such players a continued run.

Twice after missing his opportunity to make an international debut, the 29-year-old Varun Chakravarthy was on the cusp of making his debut, against Sri Lanka in the ODI series. While he never got the chance during the ODI series, the mystery spinner made his international debut in the T20I series, where he was mightily impressive.

Finishing with figures of 1/28, the mystery spinner was at his best against the hosts, who found it to be a struggle against him. Former Indian batsman and now expert of the game, VVS Laxman admitted that he was glad Varun got the opportunity to make his international debut after so much waiting time. He also added that the Sunrisers batsmen were impressed with the right-armer's consistency during all phases of the match.

“Firstly, I am glad that he (Varun Chakravarthy) got this opportunity, because twice he was already selected, but didn’t pass the fitness test and was not part of the squad. I think there’s lot of chat about the mystery surrounding his bowling. I was talking with the Sunrisers batsmen and they are all impressed with the way and the consistency with which he bowls in different parts and phases of the match," Laxman told Star Sports.

Unlike other spinners in the country, the Tamil Nadu man’s skills are very impressive, considering that he can bowl with the new ball, at the death and in the middle-overs, all at ease. Laxman hailed him as an X-factor and stated that the only way to make him better is to give him exposure in international cricket.

Laxman, though, made an interesting point stating that the management needs to keep a grounded approach in terms of their expectations from a player, stating that it is important to show patience and belief, not expecting miracles.

“He can bowl with the new ball, he can come and take wickets whenever the captain and the teams wants to break a partnership – that means he’s got an X-factor. And we just want him to get exposure of international cricket and the only way he can do that is by making him play,” he stated.

“So, I’m sure that he is really looking forward to this opportunity, but one thing which we have realized over years is make sure you give him the opportunity. Don’t expect miracles from game one. It is very important to show patience and belief in a player."