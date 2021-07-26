Kurtis Patterson takes over NSW’s Sheffield Shield captaincy from Peter Nevill
Today at 11:09 AM
After being a stand-in captain of the New South Wales side last season, in Peter Nevill’s absence, top-order batsman Kurtis Patterson has taken over the Sheffield Shield captaincy from Nevill full-time. However, in the white-ball format, all-rounder Pat Cummins would continue to lead the side.
Under Peter Nevill’s leadership, the New South Wales side had won one Sheffield Shield and lost the other in the final, in the last three years in what could be defined as a great period for the state. However, the state now has made a decision to change the leadership, handing the captaincy to talented left-handed batsman Kurtis Patterson.
Patterson, who has been part of the New South Wales setup since the age of 18, will take over the leadership duties permanently from the experienced campaigner, after leading the team earlier last season in his absence. However, in the white-ball format, the 50-over tournament, all-rounder Pat Cummins would continue to lead the side.
"Being appointed the full-time captain of the Blues' four-day team is something I am very honoured and very privileged to have been asked to do," Patterson said on Monday (July 26).
Since making his debut, Patterson has grown from strength to strength, with over 4900 runs for the Blues, at an impressive average of 38.46. In 2019, he also got a deserved call-up to the national team, where he struck a century against Sri Lanka, after which he has been continuously overlooked.
"I grew up idolising NSW cricket and have a strong love for NSW Cricket and the Blues so to be named captain is something I don't take lightly and am very excited about. I want NSW cricket to be in a better place when my term is done, whenever that may be and I know I am very lucky to captain such a talented group. Nev was a fantastic leader who has left us in great shape and I'm certainly looking forward to having him around in the team if I need to call on him."
Patterson’s stint as a leader would begin on September 29, when the Blues would take on rivals Victoria in the first round of the 2021 edition of the Sheffield Shield.
