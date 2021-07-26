ENG vs IND | Rohit Sharma will have a few issues against Broad and Anderson, reckons Brad Hogg

Today at 6:14 PM
Renowned expert Brad Hogg claimed that he will be ‘surprised’ if Rohit Sharma dominates the five-Test series against England, and believes that the opener will have his fair share of troubles against Broad and Anderson. Hogg believes that the forthcoming series could be career-defining for Rohit.
The final two Tests against Australia and the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand provided Rohit Sharma with the opportunity to shut down criticism of him being a ‘home bully’, but despite getting off to starts, the senior opener did not make his time in the middle count. After posting scores of 26, 52 and 44 against Australia, Rohit managed 34 and 30 against New Zealand in Southampton, failing to pass the fifty-run mark despite getting off to bright starts.
The 34-year-old, this year, has looked solid as ever against the new ball, but renowned expert Brad Hogg is of the opinion that the right-hander will struggle against England. Hogg pointed towards the disparity in Rohit’s home and away averages in Test cricket and insisted that the right-hander might have a few issues against Stuart Broad and James Anderson with the Dukes ball.
"Rohit Sharma in India he averages 79 (in Tests). But when he goes away, he only averages 27. Then we go to England, it even gets worse - it's just 24. I think he is going to have a few issues against the likes of Broad and Anderson, especially opening the batting against the Duke ball. I will be very surprised if he has a big impact in this series,” Hogg said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.
At 34, age and time is not on Rohit’s side, but the opener has looked like a completely different batsman in Test cricket since opening the batting, averaging 60.77 while having struck 4 centuries in just 12 matches. His away average, however, even as an opener is only a mere 32.25, and thus Hogg feels that the forthcoming England tour could be career-defining for the experienced campaigner.
"We all know how good he (Rohit) is and this has been one of the kryptonite in his game at Test level, performing away from India. England probably for an Indian batsman, has the hardest conditions to adjust to. He has had plenty of time over there so if he is going to do it, it has got to be this time. I think this will define him as a Test cricketer," the former Australian spinner said.
