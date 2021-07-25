The Hundred | Had to stay calm and play my game because I am good enough, expresses Jemimah Rodrigues

After a long barren run, Jemimah Rodrigues finally struck gold, with her unbeaten 92 taking the Northern Superchargers home, a knock where she focused on staying calm and playing her game. She also insisted that this knock was a much-needed innings for her personally after a string of poor displays.

At 19/4, chasing 131, no one really picked the Northern Superchargers as the favourites to win their encounter against the Welsh Fire side in their contest, on Saturday. However, against all odds, after being involved in a run-out just earlier in the innings, Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues pulled off an incredible run-chase, on the back of her 43-ball 92, where she was finding new avenues to score boundaries.

With scores of 1, 9, 0, 30, 16, 8 and 4 in her last six innings, the right-handed youngster had an opportunity to finally right all the wrongs, with her knock in Leeds on Saturday. Post the game, in the press conference, the youngster expressed that she had to stay calm and play her game, adding that she knew her skills at the top level.

"I had to stay calm and play my game because I am good enough, that's why I'm playing in the team. That was a slight shift that I got my mindset on, that I don't need to put too much pressure on myself to go out and score or prove myself or make it big,” Jemimah admitted, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"I wasn't getting an opportunity to play. Then when I got that opportunity in the second ODI [against England], I put a lot of pressure on myself. I said, 'I have to go out there, make the most of it and score runs' and all these things,” she added.

Having suffered the grim form, the right-hander turned her fortunes overnight, with a stunning knock that resembled her knock for Yorkshire Diamonds against Sothern Vipers in 2019.

"I know these girls, in 2019 they made me feel very comfortable. Coming back here, it really feels like coming home. I love batting in England, the wickets are more batter-friendly than in India. It was a very good innings and a much-needed one for me personally... It's just very good being back," she concluded.