IPL 2021 to resume with CSK vs MI clash on September 19

The BCCI have announced the schedule for the remainder of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, and the second half of the competition will kick off with a CSK-MI clash on September 19 in Dubai. Dubai will also be incidentally hosting the IPL 2021 final, on October 15th.
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings kicked off the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE, and the 2021 UAE phase will also be kick-started by the two teams. The BCCI have announced the schedule for the second half of IPL 2021, and defending champions MI will be taking on IPL 2019 runners up CSK in Dubai in the first match of the second half of the competition. The tournament will restart on September 19 and will run till October 15, the date of the final of the 2021 edition.
The matches in the second half of the edition will be played across three venues, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, just like the 2020 edition. Each franchise will play two matches in Sharjah, with KKR and MI playing three matches each in Abu Dhabi. PBKS, RCB, RR, CSK, DC and SRH, meanwhile, have Dubai as their home base, and the six franchises will play three matches each at the venue.
The final of the 2021 edition will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 15.
FULL SCHEDULE
