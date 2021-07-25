IPL 2021 to resume with CSK vs MI clash on September 19

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings kicked off the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE, and the 2021 UAE phase will also be kick-started by the two teams. The BCCI have announced the schedule for the second half of IPL 2021, and defending champions MI will be taking on IPL 2019 runners up CSK in Dubai in the first match of the second half of the competition. The tournament will restart on September 19 and will run till October 15, the date of the final of the 2021 edition.