Faf du Plessis to miss initial part of The Hundred after experiencing concussion symptoms

Today at 5:28 PM
South Africa’s Faf du Plessis will not be debuting in The Hundred until at least July 31 as the right-hander has been advised rest after experiencing concussion symptoms a month after suffering an on-field injury. Du Plessis was picked in The Hundred draft by the Northern Superchargers.
Northern Superchargers have been dealt with a major blow as one of their core batters, Faf du Plessis, will not be available to play until at least July 31, after the South African experienced concussion symptoms. Du Plessis suffered a horror on-field collision with Quetta Gladiators team-mate Mohammad Hasnain during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match last month, and has since spent his time off the field. However, despite being expected to recover in time for The Hundred, concussion symptoms resurfacing have seen the Superchargers medical team ask the management to leave the South African on the bench to give him more time to recover.
"The Northern Superchargers medical team have been assessing the 37-year-old since his arrival last Friday and have decided it is in the best interests of the batter to rest for the opening three games," a statement from the competition said, reported Cricinfo. "They will continue to monitor his progress."
The Superchargers (Men) played their first game of The Hundred on Saturday, and lost to the Welsh Fire in a high-scoring thriller. Led by Bairstow, Welsh Fire posted the highest score of The Hundred (173), and the target proved to be too much for the Superchargers, who, despite young Harry Brook’s best efforts, fell short of the total by 5 runs. The Superchargers will next take on the Trent Rockets in Nottingham on Monday, July 26.
