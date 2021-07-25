Faf du Plessis to miss initial part of The Hundred after experiencing concussion symptoms

Northern Superchargers have been dealt with a major blow as one of their core batters, Faf du Plessis, will not be available to play until at least July 31, after the South African experienced concussion symptoms. Du Plessis suffered a horror on-field collision with Quetta Gladiators team-mate Mohammad Hasnain during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match last month, and has since spent his time off the field. However, despite being expected to recover in time for The Hundred, concussion symptoms resurfacing have seen the Superchargers medical team ask the management to leave the South African on the bench to give him more time to recover.