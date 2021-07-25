Australian skipper Aaron Finch ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is with knee injury

Today at 10:38 AM
After missing the first two ODIs of the Windies tour, Cricket Australia confirmed that skipper Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against Bangladesh with a knee injury. It is expected that Matthew Wade will lead the side in Bangladesh in the absence of Finch.
On Sunday, Australia’s T20 World Cup plans were bolted, when their skipper Aaron Finch was ruled out of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh with a knee injury that he suffered during the Windies series. Earlier this week, Alex Carey led the Australian side in the first two ODIs against West Indies in Finch’s absence.
While it was expected that the opener would recover before the conclusion of the ODIs against the Windies, his injury has now come at the wrong time for the Aussies, who are on the last leg of their preparation before the World T20, in October. With Steve Smith also set to be absent from the Bangladesh T20Is, there is a strong possibility that Matthew Wade could lead the side in Finch’s absence.
The Australian limited-overs skipper also stated that there is a strong possibility of needing surgery and would take him a long road of recovery before the World T20 in the Middle East. Australia are set to fly to Bangladesh on Wednesday, ahead of the first encounter on August 3.
"I'm extremely disappointed to be heading home. This was considered the best course of action rather than travelling to Bangladesh, not being able to play and losing that recovery time. I will have the surgery if required and start the recovery process ahead of the World Cup,” Finch stated.
