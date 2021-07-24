Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Bharat Arun rejoin India squad after isolation

Today at 5:04 PM
Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Bharat Arun, who had to go into isolation after being identified as close contacts of a Covid-infected staff member, have rejoined the Indian squad 10 days ahead of the first Test. Saha and Easwaran missed the warm-up game against County XI due to isolation.
The Indian camp in England has been dealt encouraging news as the trio of Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran and bowling coach Bharat Arun have rejoined the squad after coming out of isolation. Days after Rishabh Pant tested positive for Covid-19, Saha, Easwaran and Arun had to go into isolation after being identified as close contacts of training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani, who also tested positive for Covid-19.
The developments led to Saha and Easwaran missing the three-day warm-up match vs County XI, in which KL Rahul kept wickets. However, following Pant rejoining the squad, Saha, Easwaran and Arun have also now made their way back into the camp.
Great to have you back gents 😊#TeamIndia bowling coach B.Arun, @Wriddhipops and Abhimanyu Easwaran have joined the team in Durham. pic.twitter.com/VdXFE4aoK0— BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2021
India, in all likelihood, will play a second warm-up match (that is set to be unofficial) in the days to come, and it remains to be seen whether Saha and Easwaran will feature in the game, which is expected to be an intra-squad affair. Despite Easwaran having come out of isolation, though, team India are expected to fly Prithvi Shaw to England as a cover for Shubman Gill. Easwaran, as things stand, has not been added to the main squad, and is still in the UK as a stand-by player.
