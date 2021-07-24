Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Bharat Arun rejoin India squad after isolation

India, in all likelihood, will play a second warm-up match (that is set to be unofficial) in the days to come, and it remains to be seen whether Saha and Easwaran will feature in the game, which is expected to be an intra-squad affair. Despite Easwaran having come out of isolation, though, team India are expected to fly Prithvi Shaw to England as a cover for Shubman Gill. Easwaran, as things stand, has not been added to the main squad, and is still in the UK as a stand-by player.