Suryakumar bats exceptionally well across formats, he will definitely do well in Tests too, insists Shikhar Dhawan 

Amid news of a possible Test call-up for Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan stated that the former is a brilliant batsman across formats who has the ability to do well in any format. He also made it clear that India will be fielding their strongest side in the T20Is than experiment much.

Watching Suryakumar Yadav bat in the ODI series against Sri Lanka left many people surprised that it took so long for the selectors to figure out the talent of the seasoned campaigner and select him for top-tier cricket. Pretty much like his debut T20I series against England, the 30-year-old made his debut ODI series count and ended up winning the Player of the Series award against the Lankans. His name is also doing the rounds for a possible Test call-up to the Indian side as a cover for Ajinkya Rahane, who suffered a hamstring issue ahead of the warm-up game against the County XI side. He and Shaw are likely to depart for the UK soon.

When asked about the same, Dhawan made it clear that the team haven't been informed by the BCCI about his or Shaw's departure to England yet but reckoned that Suryakumar is a solid batter, be it any format. Dhawan went on to add that 'SKY' will do well in any format of the game.

“Surya bats exceptionally well regardless of the format. He is vastly experienced in the domestic circuit. He is a very mature player and if the selectors think that he should be a part of the Test team then absolutely (he should be there). He is a very smart batsman. I’m sure he’ll do very well in any format,” Dhawan said in a virtual presser on the eve of the first T20I.

India had given a plethora of youngsters chances in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka after having sealed the ODI series. Dhawan stated that the management will give youngsters chances in the T20Is if there's a chance, but clarified that India will field their strongest unit in the first two games where there won't be much room for experimentation.

"We will give youngsters chances in the upcoming T20I series as we want them to get a taste of international cricket. We had sealed the ODI series and that's why we could experiment in the third ODI. But the playing XI will be decided by the situation. If we win the first two matches, then we have the option to play any combination in the third. Otherwise our main goal is to play the best XI and win the first series, that’s our first priority. If we do seal the series early, then we might think of experimenting.”

The series will also be crucial for the experienced opener personally, as he will look to put himself back into contention for opening the batting in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The veteran stated that he's looking to strengthen his place in the T20I outfit through this series.

“On a personal note, it is very important. Any international match has its own impact. Whenever you perform in an international match, it has a huge impact. So I’m really looking forward on a personal note to perform over here and make my place stronger for World Cup contendership.”