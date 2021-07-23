SL vs IND | Just looked to keep it simple and that mantra seems to be working, insists Suryakumar Yadav

Today at 12:09 AM
After winning the Player of the Series, Suryakumar Yadav has insisted that he looked to keep it simple and that mantra has helped him in the series, with 124 runs in 3 games. While revealing that he has been doing the same over the last two years, he insisted on looking forward to the T20I series.
Despite showcasing his talent over the years, it was only at the age of 30 Suryakumar Yadav got a breakthrough into the national team, in the T20I series against England. While he scored a fifty on his international debut, the Mumbaikar continued to impress one and all, with his batting display during his debut ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Throughout the series, the right-hander was put under the pump, with India finding itself in tough situations. After a quickfire 31* in the first ODI, where he effortlessly helped the visitors to an easy win over the hosts, the right-hander continued to impress, with scores of 53 and 40 in the next two innings.
While he might have just played three ODIs, his form in the centre certainly suggested that he has been playing for a long time. In the post-match presentation, after winning the Player of the Series award, Suryakumar insisted that he looked to keep it simple and that mantra has certainly helped him in the series. He also revealed that he has been doing the same things for the last two years and added that he is looking forward to the three-match T20I series, that starts on July 25.
“I think I have been doing the same things for the last two years. Just look to keep it simple and the mantra has been working. I would have loved to make it big in the last two games, but I am learning. The atmosphere in the camp is really positive and am looking forward to the T20 series,” Suryakumar stated.
