Reports | Shaw, Suryakumar and Jayant Yadav to join Indian Test team in England 

The trio of Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Jayant Yadav are likely to join the Indian Test team in England as injury replacements if reports are to be believed. Injuries to Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar have forced the BCCI to fly in the replacements to the UK.
Earlier, when the Indian team management had asked for Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw or just the latter for the Test series against England as a replacement for Gill, it was denied by the BCCI. However, with the inclusion of Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar to the injury list, the BCCI are likely to send the replacement players. As per Indian Express reports, the team management has asked for Shaw, Suryakumar and all-rounder Jayant Yadav as replacements for injured players.
Avesh Khan had injured his finger during the warm-up game, while Sundar is also reportedly out for six weeks after he was unable to bowl in the practice game. Gill has already returned home after it was discovered that he was injured post the World Test Championship finale.
Shaw will come in for Gill, Jayant Yadav for Washington Sundar, given he can also bat, has a Test hundred against England besides being an off-spinner. The management reckons that there is no dearth of pacers in the squad and that's why it would be better to include Suryakumar Yadav as cover for Ajinkya Rahane, who has a hamstring issue and had even taken an injection ahead of the warm-up game, after which he was rested from the three-day affair as a precautionary measure.
The first Test between India and England will take place from August 4 in Nottingham. The Indian team in Sri Lanka are due to play the three-match T20I series. India had won the ODI leg of the series in Sri Lanka 2-1.
