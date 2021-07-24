PSL 2022 to be staged in January-February to avoid clash with IPL

The PCB has confirmed that the seventh edition of the PSL will be played in the window of January-February, next year. The tournament is expected to start in early January, while it will most likely continue till the third week of February. Lahore and Karachi have been locked as the hosts of the tournament and they will be staging 17 games each. The grand final of the tourney will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This is a new window which the PCB were forced to create, owing to the possibility of Pakistan hosting Australia at home.