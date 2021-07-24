Mushfiqur Rahim to miss Australia T20Is

Bangladesh wicket-keeper and senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the upcoming T2OI series against Australia at home after he failed to rejoin the team for the 10-day mandatory quarantine on time, after having been away from the unit due to family reasons. Rahim had returned to Bangladesh during the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe because of personal reasons, but was expected to feature in the recently-confirmed five-match T20Is against the Aussies. But quarantine complications will see the 34-year-old miss the five-match T20I series.