Mushfiqur Rahim to miss Australia T20Is

Mushfiqur Rahim will miss Bangladesh's upcoming five-match T20Is vs Australia after he failed to report for the 10-day quarantine on time, after having taken a break owing to family reasons. The BCB have clarified that Cricket Australia is not ready to compromise on quarantine measures.
Bangladesh wicket-keeper and senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the upcoming T2OI series against Australia at home after he failed to rejoin the team for the 10-day mandatory quarantine on time, after having been away from the unit due to family reasons. Rahim had returned to Bangladesh during the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe because of personal reasons, but was expected to feature in the recently-confirmed five-match T20Is against the Aussies. But quarantine complications will see the 34-year-old miss the five-match T20I series.
"He had to return home because of his parents and you cannot do anything in this situation. Mushfiqur was eager to play but we cannot help it as CA was not ready to compromise," BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan told Cricbuzz.
Bangladesh is currently playing Zimbabwe in the three-match T20Is and will start the five-match T20I series against Australia on August 3 in Dhaka. Each of the five matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
