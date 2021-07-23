Zimbabwe's tour of Ireland postponed due to pandemic

Cricket Ireland, on Thursday, announced that their upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe has been postponed due to the travel guidelines in the country and the health department's advice. However, Warren Deutrom has assured the Zimbabwe Cricket Board to provide revised dates very soon.

In light of the advice given by Nothern Ireland's health department, Cricket Ireland have decided to postpone their home series against Zimbabwe. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the travel restrictions in the country along with the quarantine rules meant Zimbabwe would find it difficult to make it through the tour as their home series against Bangladesh ends on July 25 and the country is also marked on the red list of the UK.

After the Bangladesh series, the Zimbabwe cricket team was expected to play Ireland in three ODIs and five T20Is respectively. The tour was scheduled to start on August 6 with the ODIs. The Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom in his statement stated that the bilateral series will be rescheduled.

"Following the latest advice for the conditions around which scheduled matches may proceed in Northern Ireland - most notably the stipulations of health authorities around quarantining requirements of the incoming Zimbabwean squad - Cricket Ireland has today confirmed that the Zimbabwe Men's tour to Ireland will need to be rescheduled," Deutrom said.

"We recognise that with Zimbabwe being on the UK Red List, but a Category 2 country in the Republic of Ireland classification, approval for the series was always conditional upon the evolving advice of the government," he added.

The tour was expected to conclude on August 24 but with the postponement, the series might be shifted in the August-September window depending on the COVID-19 guidelines in the country. Deutrom thanked its counterpart for understanding the situation and promised to update the changes very soon.

"It is now anticipated that the series will be held in August-September 2021, but that some venue changes may be required to accommodate the latest advice received. These changes may have a number of knock-on effects with the broader playing schedule as well, and the outcome of these changes will be communicated in due course," he mentioned.

"We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of Zimbabwe Cricket Board and all involved as we work through these latest challenges, and will provide updates as soon as possible," the CEO concluded.

Ireland are currently playing South Africa in the three-match T20I series, which they have lost already with the Proteas taking a lead of 2-0. On the other hand, Zimbabwe are playing against Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series.