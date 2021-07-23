West Indies-Australia 2nd ODI postponed after positive COVID-19 case

Today at 10:56 AM
Just minutes before the first ball was supposed to be bowled in the second ODI between West Indies and Australia, a Windies player returned with a COVID positive report, which led to postponement. Both the teams are currently in isolation and will be retested before a decision is made.
In a dramatic turn of events, after the second ODI between West Indies and Australia was first delayed, owing to operational issues, it was later discovered that a non-playing West Indies member had tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the officials to postpone the game in Barbados on July 22. The toss was already done, with Australia opting to bat first and all the players were even set to stroll down to the middle before it was confirmed that there was a COVID positive case. Aussie pacer Riley Meredith was set to make his ODI debut.
Following the COVID protocols, both teams returned to the hotel and will be kept in isolation until they are all retested. Cricket West Indies informed that a non-playing Windies member had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and a decision on whether the match will replayed or not, will be taken after retesting of all the personnel involved.
"The second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due a positive Covid-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies team," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.
"This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known due to the Covid-19 protocols. All members of both teams and match officials will be retested today. A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once the test results are known. They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR-Test results are returned."
Now, it remains to be seen whether the second and third ODI between both nations will be completed or not. The final ODI of the series is scheduled to be played on July 24, post which Australia will leave for Bangladesh for the five-match T20I series commencing from August 3.
