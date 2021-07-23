West Indies-Australia 2nd ODI postponed after positive COVID-19 case

In a dramatic turn of events, after the second ODI between West Indies and Australia was first delayed, owing to operational issues, it was later discovered that a non-playing West Indies member had tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the officials to postpone the game in Barbados on July 22. The toss was already done, with Australia opting to bat first and all the players were even set to stroll down to the middle before it was confirmed that there was a COVID positive case. Aussie pacer Riley Meredith was set to make his ODI debut.