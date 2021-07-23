Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka’s ‘premature’ celebration as umpire’s u-turn brings back SKY to the crease

Today at 5:57 PM
Praveen Jayawickrama’s first delivery of the 23rd over had everything - drama, pause, and heartbreak for the hosts. After Suryakumar Yadav reviewed to save himself, there was a long pause before the third umpire declared the decision in the batter’s favor, after the hosts kick-started their party.
Despite the early loss of Shikhar Dhawan, India got themselves off to another brilliant start, on the back of Prithvi Shaw, who scored a stroke-filled 49 before being caught plumb in front of the stumps. While Sanju Samson had also stepped on the accelerator, India were well on their way to scoring at least 350 on a track that looked the most batting-friendly in the series. However, Samson’s dismissal brought about an element of doubt for the visitors.
Suryakumar Yadav’s presence though would have given them the world of hope. The 30-year-old didn’t disappoint, with two brilliant boundaries off Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka’s over. While he nearly played one onto his own stump, Suryakumar was deemed out off the first delivery of left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama’s over.
Jayawickrama, who had already dismissed Samson in the innings, had caught the right-hander right in front of the line, seemingly looking dead-on. However, after consultation with non-striker Manish Pandey, Suryakumar went for the review, which eventually took about 5-7 minutes, making it the most waited and awaited review in cricketing history, with the entire Sri Lankan team in a huddle, chatting about things.
After there was a flat line on UltraEdge, Sri Lanka were becoming more and more confident about the decision going in their favor. However, Suryakumar was hopeful of the ball striking him outside the line. Several minutes of anxious wait later, the right-hander’s hopes were well right, it had hit him outside the line. However, bizarrely, even then, the third umpire had asked to proceed on to the check if it hit the stumps.
It led to the Sri Lankan players breaking into a celebration of their own, even though the final decision wasn’t made yet. And the Indian middle-order batsman too had walked off. To the hosts’ dismay and the Indian batsman’s surprise, umpire Kumar Dharmasena was asked to reverse his decision and bring back the right-hander at the crease, putting the entire celebration to an abrupt end. That was so dramatic, in the end, much like Suryakumar’s debut, against England.
