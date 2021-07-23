Several England players might opt out of Ashes if families are barred, reckons Michael Vaughan

Amid the recent COVID-19 outbreak in different parts of Australia, states have locked their borders, not just barring visitors from outside the country, but also restricting movement within the country. Since the pandemic broke out last year, Australia has imposted extremely rigourous restrictions, giving no exempt to any individuals. The country had, in fact, imposed a travel ban on India three months ago, and it resulted in its IPL contingent getting stuck outside the country for close to three weeks owing so strict protocols.