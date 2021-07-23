IRE vs SA | Chuffed to contributed to team's victory; bowlers were phenomenal, asserts David Miller 

"Looking at the way we started, I think lot of people would have written us off. But he showed good fight, and got ourselves to a respectable total. We have a lot of belief in our bowlers and we knew that the pitch was having something in it. At the halfway mark, we knew that if our bowlers hit their straps, we would do good. He (Miller) was really good. He and Mulder really solidifed the middle order for us. We have a lot of guys with potential, it's really nice to see," Bavuma said after the game.