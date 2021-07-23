IRE vs SA | Chuffed to contributed to team's victory; bowlers were phenomenal, asserts David Miller 

Today at 10:59 AM
David Miller, who helped South Africa win the second T20I against Ireland, stated that he was very happy to have contributed to the team's win, and further lauded the bowlers. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma also reckoned that the team showed a great fight after starting poorly in the game.
At one stage, South Africa were in all sorts of trouble after having been reduced to 58 for 5 at the halfway mark in their innings. But then came a David Miller special as the senior batsman smashed an unbeaten 75 off 44 deliveries to propel the visitors to a respectable total of 159 in Belfast. He added 58 runs for the sixth-wicket with Wiaan Mulder, who made 36 off 26.
In the chase of 160, Ireland were never in the game as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, losing the game by 42 runs to concede the T20I series as the Proteas attained an unassailable lead of 2-0. Miller, who was named Man of the Match for his match-winning knock, stated that he was chuffed to have contributed to the team's win, and also lauded the Proteas pacers.
"It was nice to contribute and a great win for the boys. I'm really chuffed. Losing a couple upfront never helps. Wiann batted beautifully and showed what he is made of. We got a good rebuild and it all exploded at the end. They (bowlers) have been phenomenal all series. Guys are coming through nicely. It (T20 WC) is the ultimate goal of course. We're trying to build towards it," Miller stated in the post-match presentation.
The South African skipper Temba Bavuma was also impressed with the way his side won and reckoned the way they started, many people would have written them off, but it was a terrific fightback.
"Looking at the way we started, I think lot of people would have written us off. But he showed good fight, and got ourselves to a respectable total. We have a lot of belief in our bowlers and we knew that the pitch was having something in it. At the halfway mark, we knew that if our bowlers hit their straps, we would do good. He (Miller) was really good. He and Mulder really solidifed the middle order for us. We have a lot of guys with potential, it's really nice to see," Bavuma said after the game.
In the chase for the hosts, Paul Sterling and George Dockrell couldn't convert their starts while the senior batters Kevin O Brien and Andrew Balbirnie failed to get going. Balbirnie was left disappointed with his batters as he felt the bowlers did a great job.
"Disappointing with the bat again. We bowled well again and fielded well. But yeah, we didn't apply ourselves with the bat at all. The spinners bowled well for us. Clearly it's a batting issue for us and we have to address that. It (next game) gives us another chance to redeem ourselves," Balbirnie stated.
The third and final T20I of the series will be played on July 24 at the same venue and will mark the end of the tour.
