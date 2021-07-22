Sri Lanka fined 20% of their match fees for slow over-rate against India in 2nd ODI

Today at 2:08 PM
The ICC has penalized the Sri Lankan team after they were found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI against India on Tuesday in Colombo. Given Sri Lanka were one over short after all the considerations, they have also lost one point in the ICC ODI Super League points tally.
Sri Lanka have been on a losing spree in the recent while, and it extended from games to losing money as well. The hosts were found guilty of the slow over-rate offence in the second ODI against India, and as a result, they will lose 20% of their match fees. Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanction after the Lankans fell short by one over, even after all the time allowances were taken into consideration.
In a release, the ICC stated that the impose was sanctioned, "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."
Not only did Sri Lanka were fined, but as per the 'Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League', they also lost out on one point in the ICC ODI Super League points tally. The Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka has pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, which means there will be no need for a formal hearing.
The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place on July 23 in Colombo. India have already won the three-match series 2-0. Following the ODI series, the T20Is will commence from July 25 and conclude on July 29. This will be India's final T20I appearance before this year's T20 World Cup, which will take place in the UAE and Oman.
