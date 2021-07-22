Rishabh Pant joins Team India after recovering from COVID-19

Rishabh Pant has emerged as India's highest run-getter in Tests in 2021. He has scored 560 runs in seven Tests at 56 and had played a big role in India's Test series win Down Under. Given all this, when he tested positive for COVID-19, it came as a big blow to the Indian team. However, not only he has recovered from the virus, but also joined the team's bubble in Durham. The southpaw completed his mandatory isolation period of 10 days as per the country's guidelines. Notably, the young gloveman had tested positive while the Indian team was on a break post the World Test Championship finale.