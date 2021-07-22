Greg Chappell had rejected Deepak Chahar for his height at RCA, reveals Venkatesh Prasad

Today at 11:54 AM
After Deepak Chahar’s match-winning 69, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has hit out at Greg Chappell, who infamously rejected Chahar due to his height during his stint at the Rajasthan Cricket Academy. Prasad also batted for the inclusion of more Indian coaches and mentors in the setups.
Post his resignation as the head coach of the Indian team, Greg Chappell was actively involved in the Rajasthan Cricket Academy, where he was appointed as the Director of Cricket. It was during his stint at the RCA, where he first came across Deepak Chahar, who he infamously rejected because of his height.
Following Chahar’s heroics for India, where he picked up two wickets and constructed a calm partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to slam Greg Chappell. He insisted that Chahar was only rejected by the Australian for his height and added that he won the match for the country, on the back of his secondary abilities.
"Deepak Chahar was rejected by Greg Chappell at RCA for his height and told to look at a different occupation. And he single handedly won a match with not even his primary skills," Prasad tweeted.
"Moral of the story- Believe in yourself and don't take overseas coaches too seriously," he added in the tweet.
The former Indian pacer, who has been a vocal supporter of Indian coaches and mentors, added that it is high time teams and franchises start considering having Indian coaches and mentors in the setup, instead of looking elsewhere for options.
"There are off-course exceptions but with such wonderful talent in India, it's time that teams and franchisees consider having Indian coaches and mentors as much as possible," Prasad noted.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.