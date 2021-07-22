DC and CSK keen to reach UAE and kick-start IPL preparations 

Today at 10:32 AM
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, the top two teams of the curtailed IPL this year, have expressed their interest to reach the Middle East early to start preparing for the second phase of the IPL 2021. The CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that the team wants to reach the UAE by August 15.
After this year's IPL was postponed, owing to the COVID outbreak in India, a few months back, there was uncertainty when the season will resume, given the pandemic situation. However, the BCCI announced that the remainder of the IPL will be conducted in September-October in the UAE, just ahead of the T20 World Cup. And now, as per the latest developments, the top two teams of this year's curtailed IPL, DC and CSK, are keen to reach the Middle East, next month, so that their preparations can get underway soon.
Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the Chennai Super Kings, who were second in this year's points table, are keen to reach the UAE early and have even told the BCCI about the same. While a Delhi Capitals official also confirmed that they also want to make it to Dubai around the same time as the CSK.
"We want to be there by August 15, latest by 20th and we have informed the BCCI that we want to be there by then. We are hoping to get the required permissions, without which the logistical plans will be difficult to execute," said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, reported Cricbuzz
The new schedule was expected to be out by July 15, but the BCCI are yet to make it public. They are presently busy in the launch of the Twenty20 World Cup. However, the IPL dates are expected to be out as soon as they return back home. The second phase of the IPL is expected to commence on September 19-20 and finish by October 15.
