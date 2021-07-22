DC and CSK keen to reach UAE and kick-start IPL preparations 

After this year's IPL was postponed, owing to the COVID outbreak in India, a few months back, there was uncertainty when the season will resume, given the pandemic situation. However, the BCCI announced that the remainder of the IPL will be conducted in September-October in the UAE, just ahead of the T20 World Cup. And now, as per the latest developments, the top two teams of this year's curtailed IPL, DC and CSK, are keen to reach the Middle East, next month, so that their preparations can get underway soon.