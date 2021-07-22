BCB confirm five-match T20I series against Australia, starting August 2

The rising cases of COVID-19 in Bangladesh had for a short period of time put Australia’s visit under a cloud of doubt, especially considering how Cricket Australia (CA) in the past have declined visits in COVID red-zones. However, on Wednesday, BCB’s cricket operations chairman Akram Khan confirmed that the five-match T20I series against Australia would go ahead as scheduled, with the first T20I on August 2.

Both teams are expected to arrive in the country’s capital on July 29, from West Indies and Zimbabwe respectively, following the conclusion of their matches. The two squads post-arrival would have to spend a mandatory three-day quarantine period before they start their respective practice sessions.

While BCB hoped for the series to be a multiple venue affair, the rise in the number of cases has forced them to host all the matches in Dhaka, at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium. The visitors, however, are yet to name a squad, with the team presently in the Caribbean for the completion of the ODI series.