BCB confirm five-match T20I series against Australia, starting August 2

Today at 10:30 AM
In the late hours of Wednesday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operations chairman Akram Khan confirmed that the five-match T20I series against Australia will go ahead as scheduled. The two sides will kick off the series on August 2 and are expected to be played at a single venue.
The rising cases of COVID-19 in Bangladesh had for a short period of time put Australia’s visit under a cloud of doubt, especially considering how Cricket Australia (CA) in the past have declined visits in COVID red-zones. However, on Wednesday, BCB’s cricket operations chairman Akram Khan confirmed that the five-match T20I series against Australia would go ahead as scheduled, with the first T20I on August 2.
"Yes, the tour is confirmed and they (Australia) are coming to play the five-match T20I series,'' Akram said, reported Cricbuzz.
Both teams are expected to arrive in the country’s capital on July 29, from West Indies and Zimbabwe respectively, following the conclusion of their matches. The two squads post-arrival would have to spend a mandatory three-day quarantine period before they start their respective practice sessions.
While BCB hoped for the series to be a multiple venue affair, the rise in the number of cases has forced them to host all the matches in Dhaka, at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium. The visitors, however, are yet to name a squad, with the team presently in the Caribbean for the completion of the ODI series.
