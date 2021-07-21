WI vs AUS | Ashton Turner made the pitch look easier than it was, admits Alex Carey

Following a 133-run win via the DLS method, Australia’s stand-in skipper Alex Carey admitted that Ashton Turner made the pitch at the Kensington Oval look easier than it was. Alongside that, he also appreciated the bowlers’ efforts in the powerplay, where they reduced the hosts to 35/6.

After a drubbing at the hands of the Windies side in the T20Is, Australia had to make a comeback in the ODI series, considering how now bilateral series have an added context to it, with it serving as the qualification for the 2023 World Cup. In the absence of Aaron Finch, Alex Carey walked out as the skipper, with three Australian caps handed in the Caribbean - to Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe and Wes Agar.

While Philippe and McDermott gave Australia the ripe start, it required an outstanding partnership between Ashton Turner and the skipper himself to get the Kangaroos back on track. Eventually, it took the visitors to a commanding total of 252 in conditions where batting was obviously going to be tricky in the second innings.

Following a commanding bowling display, Australia cruised home to a 133-run victory over the hosts, their second win of the tour. In the wake of the victory, skipper Carey admitted that Turner made the pitch look way easier than it was, with his 45-ball 49, where he smashed two fours and two sixes.

“Yeah it was (special). Not only for me but the three other guys on debut. Obviously the two quicks up front were pretty special as well. I wouldn't say I made it look easy (the pitch), maybe Ashton did. We won the toss and we batted and I thought the wicket might've played a little different to what it did,” Carey admitted.

However, with the ball, Australia, in particular, during the powerplay looked threatening, reducing the hosts to 27/6 in the first ten overs. From thereon, the Windies side never had an opportunity to hit back at the visitors, eventually succumbing to a 133-run loss.

“For us to adapt and put on the score on the board which we thought was competitive, and then the way the powerplay went for us was fantastic. Ashton played a crucial role. Probably haven't seen a powerplay like that before. When they get it right we know how damaging they are. For them to rock up tonight, show Wes Agar on debut how it's done was pretty special.”

After a disastrous start to the tour, where he ended with no wicket in his first eight overs, the pressure was on Mitchell Starc, to live up to his white-ball hypes. However, come to the first ODI of the tour, Starc showed glimpses of his 2019 World Cup form, with a rare fifer, conceding just 48 runs in his eight overs. The left-arm pacer insisted that swing early on in the pitch allowed the pacers to take a shot at the Windies batsmen.

“It was a special day, we had three debutants. I thought we did a fantastic job to get to 252. A pretty good all-round performance from the group today. We thought there was variable bounce, but a little bit of swing earlier on helped us. My role is similar throughout the white-ball format. He (Alex Carey) was pretty calm and collective, it was nice to get a win on his captaincy debut,” Starc admitted.