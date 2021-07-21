Think England are going to win the World T20, affirms Stuart Broad

Today at 10:40 AM
In the wake of England’s impressive 2-1 win over Pakistan in the home T20I series, Stuart Broad affirmed that the Three Lions are going to win the World T20, with all bases being covered. He also insisted that England’s fearless nature of cricket will tilt the competition in their favour.
Chasing 233 in the first T20I, England found themselves in muddled water, at 48/3 but that quite didn’t stop them from continuing their fearless brand of cricket. First Jason Roy and then Liam Livingstone, the Three Lions just continued to find boundaries and eventually only lost the game narrowly by 31 runs. However, that set the tone for the series, this English team wasn’t going to defend, especially in familiar conditions.
Come to the second and third T20I, the Three Lions made a breeze of Pakistan’s batting display, winning both the games in convincing fashion, putting on a delightful show across the board. In the third T20I, despite a mini-collapse, they went hard with the bat, eventually needing Chris Jordan to end the proceedings. In the wake of England’s win over Pakistan, pacer Stuart Broad affirmed that the Three Lions were going to win the World T20, especially with so many bases covered.
"We've (England) got so many bases covered. We've got so much depth, they play fearless cricket, I just think we're going to win the World Cup. It's all looking pretty rosy," Broad told hosts Sky Sports.
He also added that watching Morgan lift the T20I series trophy, it felt like his side were the strongest team to lift the tournament in the Middle East, in October.
"I was just watching Morgs lift the trophy there and I think we're going to win the World Cup," he added.
