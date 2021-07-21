Think England are going to win the World T20, affirms Stuart Broad

Come to the second and third T20I, the Three Lions made a breeze of Pakistan’s batting display, winning both the games in convincing fashion, putting on a delightful show across the board. In the third T20I, despite a mini-collapse, they went hard with the bat, eventually needing Chris Jordan to end the proceedings. In the wake of England’s win over Pakistan, pacer Stuart Broad affirmed that the Three Lions were going to win the World T20, especially with so many bases covered.