SL vs IND | Deepak Chahar read the situation of the game brilliantly, asserts Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has appreciated Indian bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar for reading the situation of the game in a brilliant manner in India's three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Tuesday. The former Pakistan skipper also credited Rahul Dravid for training the youngsters under him.
Shikhar Dhawan's inexperienced Indian side managed to win the ODI series against Sri Lanka after they complete a three-wicket win to take a 2-0 lead in the second ODI at R.Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.
Although India had received an early shock with their batting collapse during their chase of 276 runs in the second innings, the lower-order batters stood tall to ensure a smooth finishing with bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar pulling off a rabbit out of the hat.
Chahar walked in to bat at No.8 after India lost Suryakumar Yadav's wicket, who scored an important 53 runs to lay the foundation. The Agra-born player, during his knock of 69 runs, made some crucial partnerships with Krunal Pandya (33) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (84) to lead India to an unbelievable victory. Chahar pummelled seven fours and one six in his valiant knock. Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja commended Chahar's batting and said he read the game brilliantly while credited Rahul Dravid, who has been appointed as India's head coach for the Sri Lanka tour, for grooming the Indian youngsters.
“Chahar read the situation of the game brilliantly. A lot of credit for the same must go to Rahul Dravid, under whom these youngsters are being trained in Sri Lanka. A very good team environment is being built. He himself is a young coach," Raja said on his YouTube channel.
Rahul Dravid is very well known for his calm and cool nature right from his cricket days as a player and has played a vital role in the transformation of India's bench strength. Even when the match was into a climax situation, Dravid had sent a message to Chahar and he went on to finish the game fashionably. Raja said Dravid's manner of speaking less is the secret behind his success as a coach and hailed on how he managed Chahar.
"Dravid talks less, and that is one of the secrets to success as a coach. One should not overburden the mind with too many thoughts or ideas, which creates unnecessary confusion. And there was definitely no confusion in the manner in which Chahar played a great inning. In his fifth one-dayer, he played an amazing knock and won them a match, which seemed like a lost cause at one point,” Raja said.
