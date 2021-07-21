SL vs IND | Deepak Chahar read the situation of the game brilliantly, asserts Ramiz Raja

Rahul Dravid is very well known for his calm and cool nature right from his cricket days as a player and has played a vital role in the transformation of India's bench strength. Even when the match was into a climax situation, Dravid had sent a message to Chahar and he went on to finish the game fashionably. Raja said Dravid's manner of speaking less is the secret behind his success as a coach and hailed on how he managed Chahar.