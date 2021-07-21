Jonny Bairstow set to be named in England Test squad to face India

England’s white-ball behemoth Jonny Bairstow could miss a significant part of the inaugural season of ‘The Hundred’, as Welsh Fire coach Gary Kirsten has confirmed that the 31-year-old will instead be plying his trade for England in the five-Test series against India. Bairstow was set to captain Welsh Fire, but the ECB’s decision has thrown a spanner in the franchise’s works. Speaking to Talksport on the eve of The Hundred, Kirsten confirmed that he has been informed by the England management that they are planning to include Bairstow in the extended squad for the five-Test series against India starting next month.