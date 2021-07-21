Injured Avesh Khan to take no further part in County XI warm-up match

Avesh, who was picked in the Indian squad as a standby, took to the field representing County XI and opened the bowling for the hosts. He started waywardly, being taken apart by the Indian openers, and his day went from bad to worse after he hurt his thumb in his 10th over. Avesh did not take to the field post the blow, and now the BCCI has confirmed that the 24-year-old will miss days 2 and 3 of the warm-up encounter.