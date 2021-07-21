Injured Avesh Khan to take no further part in County XI warm-up match

Today at 4:06 PM
The BCCI has confirmed that India’s Avesh Khan, who hurt his left thumb on Tuesday on Day 1 of the warm-up match representing ‘County XI’, will be taking no further part in the three-day game. Avesh opened the bowling and conceded 41 off 9.5 overs, but left the field after picking up an injury.
After being handicapped by a handful of injuries in the Australia tour, Team India’s injury woes in England have already begun as the BCCI has confirmed that young fast bowler Avesh Khan will be taking no further part in the ongoing three-day warm-up match between India and County XI.
Avesh, who was picked in the Indian squad as a standby, took to the field representing County XI and opened the bowling for the hosts. He started waywardly, being taken apart by the Indian openers, and his day went from bad to worse after he hurt his thumb in his 10th over. Avesh did not take to the field post the blow, and now the BCCI has confirmed that the 24-year-old will miss days 2 and 3 of the warm-up encounter.
“Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under observation of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking any further part on Day 2 and Day 3 of the warm-up game,” the BCCI tweeted.
Avesh is, incidentally, the third Indian player under an injury cloud. Skipper Virat Kohli and vice-skipper Ajinkya Rahane also missed the warm-up match due to fitness concerns, with both being rested as a precautionary measure. Earlier, Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant contracted Covid, while Abhimanyu Easwaran and Wriddhiman Saha are in isolation after being deemed close contacts of a Covid-infected person.
