ENG vs IND | Haseeb Hameed, Bairstow make squad for first two Tests; Ben Stokes returns

England’s renaissance man Haseeb Hameed has been named in the squad for the first two Tests against India next month. Hameed made his Test debut against India in 2016 and was impressive, but a host of issues saw him fall out of favour. He then resurrected his career by moving to Nottinghamshire, and excellent form in the County Championship - 642 runs @ 45.85 - saw him be called up as a cover for the New Zealand Tests. The sustained good form has seen the 24-year-old, currently representing County XI in a warm-up game against India, be named in the 17-man squad for the first two Tests.