WI vs AUS | Alex Carey to lead Australia as injured Finch ruled out of first ODI

In the absence of regular skipper Aaron Finch, who has been ruled out with an injury, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey will lead the Australian side in the first ODI against the West Indies. Head coach Justin Langer also backed Carey and stated that he will do a fantastic job.

Having erred in multiple departments in the 1-4 loss against West Indies in the shortest format, Australia aim to turn their fortunes around in the three-match ODI series, that begins on Tuesday. However, the Men in Yellow would have to do it without their skipper Aaron Finch, who has been ruled out of the opener after he sustained a knee injury in the fifth T20I against the same opposition.

In his absence, the management have decided to hand over the leadership duties to former vice-captain of the team and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey. Carey, who had a disappointing outing in the T20I series, would be aiming to turn his own personal turmoil around with the bat, in the presence of his leadership. Cricket Australia also confirmed that Finch’s recovery would be assessed on a ‘day-to-day’ basis.

"I am deeply honoured to be able to lead the team while Aaron recovers. To captain Australia is one of the greatest privileges in sport and an honour I am extremely thankful to receive,” Carey said, reported Cricbuzz.

"Finchy is our captain and we will welcome him back with open arms when he is fully fit, so for now I hope I can fill the role to his extremely high standards. To lead this group against the West Indies in the West Indies is a great challenge and one I very much look forward to for as long as I have the opportunity,” he added.

On the other hand, Australia’s head coach Justin Langer was happy with Carey leading the side, insisting that the South Australian man would do a fantastic job, with support from the senior players.

"For a long period of time Alex has shown an extremely high level of professionalism and discipline as a fantastic leader within this group. The injury to Finchy gives Alex the opportunity of his first experience as captain. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic job with the support of the other senior players," Langer said.