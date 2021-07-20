Virat Kohli’s consistency became even better after he became the captain, admits Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has admitted that even the burden of captaincy, which bogs down people didn’t affect Virat Kohli, who he hailed as becoming even more consistent under pressure. Looking back, Yuvraj also insisted that Kohli was one of the hardest workers with a high discipline in the training sessions.

At the age of 20, Virat Kohli was already destined to achieve great things, having already won the U-19 World Cup for India in 2008. In 2011, he was actively amongst runs and was also part of the Indian squad, which clinched the Cricket World Cup, at home, after a very long time. Kohli never looked back in his career showing an unreal consistency with the bat, becoming the highest international run-scorer amongst active cricketers.

Since being appointed as the skipper, Kohli has already amassed 12400 runs, at an average of 62 across the three formats. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh admitted that Kohli’s consistency became even better after he became the skipper of the national team. Prior to his stint as a skipper, the right-hander had scored 10475 runs, at an average of 49.64.

“Virat Kohli was scoring a lot of runs and then became the captain. Sometimes you get bogged down, but when he became captain, his consistency became even better. At almost 30, he has achieved a lot of things,” Yuvraj told Times of India.

“People become legends when they retire. At 30, he already became a legend. It was really great to watch him grow as a cricketer. Hope he finishes on a high, because he has got a lot of time," Yuvraj added.

While Kohli’s unreal consistency with the bat is hailed, his influence on the national team, in terms of improving the fitness levels of the national team has been a major part of the team becoming one of the strongest sides in the world. Yuvraj insisted that Kohli was one of the hardest-working players with an eye towards being disciplined in every training session.

“I have seem him grow and train in front of me. He was probably the hardest worker, very disciplined with his training. When he was scoring runs, you could see that he is somebody who wants to be the best player in the world. He had that kind of an attitude. He has got that swag," Yuvraj added.