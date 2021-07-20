VIDEO | Funky Deepak Chahar goes into ‘dance mode’ after bowling Hasaranga with perfect knuckle-ball

Today at 6:18 PM
Deepak Chahar was in party mode at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today as the CSK star unleashed special dance moves after castling Wanindu Hasaranga. Chahar outwitted Hasaranga with a perfect knuckle ball, after which he went into dance mode to celebrate his second wicket of the day.
Deepak Chahar had a rough start to the second ODI today, being taken apart for 25 runs off his first 3 overs, but the Rajasthan man bounced back in the middle-phase, picking the all-important wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva to deflate the Lankans. Chahar castled de Silva with a ridiculously good knuckle ball, and rightly received plaudits for it. But as it turned out though, the right-armer outdid himself 12 overs later.
On the first ball of the 40th over, starting a new spell, Chahar was up against a dangerous-looking Wanindu Hasaranga, with the hosts looking to accelerate. 194/5 was Sri Lanka’s score, and a nice little partnership was brewing between Hasaranga and Asalanka, who were aiming to take the hosts to a 300-plus total.
It is normal to begin a new spell with a loosener, but Chahar, however, started it off in the most perfect fashion imaginable. The right-armer produced the mother of all knuckle-balls, and so good was the deception that it completely out-foxed the batter Hasanraga, who played all over the delivery to get his sticks rattled.
But remarkably, the best part was not the dismissal in itself - it was what Chahar did afterwards. After castling Hasaranga with the perfect knuckle ball, the 28-year-old went into dance mode. He unleashed a funky little dance (which felt like a dance-celebration hybrid) to show the world that there was more to him than being just a ridiculously good fast bowler.
Can’t blame him, can you? Who wouldn’t dance if they could bowl a knuckle ball that good.
