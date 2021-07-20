Twitter reacts to proactive Ishan Kishan channeling inner Dhoni to run Sandakan out

Today at 7:46 PM
A wicket-keeper from Jharkhand stealing wickets for the side through smart glove-work is a sight Indian fans have been used to, and they were treated to it once again today in Colombo. Ishan Kishan, known for his street-smartness, pulled off a classic wicket-keeper trick to run Sandakan out.
Ishan -: bolke run out kiya hein bolke— msc media (@mscmedia2) July 20, 2021
le commentors -: yeh sab bolke hi karta hein 😂😂😂
love your confidence pic.twitter.com/MV1lnLgxPO
Bolke runout kiya bolke - Ishan Kishan. Funny kids. Bolkey six Mardiya last match.— SnEhA KuMaR ReDdY (@snehakumarreddy) July 20, 2021
#SLvIND | Ishan Kishan was heard on the stump-mic flaunting his game awareness after a smart piece of run-out in Colombo #IshanKishan #Cricket https://t.co/cTBkDCVK3i— India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) July 20, 2021
“Bolke mara paaji bolke”— ALI (@alishivkar55) July 20, 2021
-Ishan Kishan,
afer running out sandakan in the last over #INDvSL #IshanKishan
