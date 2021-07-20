SL vs IND | You dream of playing knocks like these as a kid, says Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar hogged the highlight reels in the first innings through his knuckle-balls, but quite astonishingly he produced an even better showing with the bat in the second. Chasing 276, India looked down and out at 193/7, with all set batsmen dismissed, but Chahar played a knock of a lifetime. Reading the situation to perfection, the right-hander bided his time for the first 30 balls, but then shifted gears seamlessly to rattle the hosts. He grew in stature with time, and against all odds, thanks to an unbeaten 84-run stand between Chahar and Bhuvneshwar, India got over the line to win the match and seal the series.