SL vs IND | Ready to bowl if the captain wants me to, reveals Suryakumar Yadav

Ahead of the second ODI, Suryakumar Yadav surprised everyone by revealing that he is ready to bowl in case Shikhar Dhawan wants him to during the course of this series. Suryakumar also insisted that he has enjoyed playing as a finisher and insisted that his passion for the game keeps him going.

It was only at the age of 30, Suryakumar Yadav got his break in the national team, making his debut against the Three Lions at home, in a T20I series. Immediately on his debut, the right-hander left an indelible mark, with a 57, a knock that was kick-started with a six against Jofra Archer. Not only has he grown in stature since then, but has also showcased his skills in his ODI debut against Sri Lanka.

In the first ODI, Suryakumar, who walked in at No.5, sprayed the bowlers to all parts of the ground and was equally safe as a bank in the field. To much surprise, the Mumbaikar revealed that he is ready to roll his arm if skipper Shikhar Dhawan wants him to during the series against Sri Lanka. Interestingly, the right-hander has picked up 24 First-Class wickets, for Mumbai.

"I have been bowling as well, and am ready if the captain asks me to. I have batted at every batting position possible, and I have been playing at number three in T20s. But I am ready to bat wherever the team management wants me to," stated Yadav, reported Hindustan Times.

Having gone under the radar, being ignored for two years, the right-hander was finally picked in the national side, for the home series against England. Recalling the two years, Suryakumar insisted that he was aware that the opportunities would come for him.

"My dad kept telling me to stay patient and that the opportunity would come. It was emotional to receive that cap, but disappointed that the family wasn't here because of the covid situation."

Having made his debut at No.3, the right-hander was employed as the finisher on his ODI debut, where he walked at No.5, where he came out attacking against the Sri Lankan bowlers. The Mumbaikar admitted that his passion for the game has kept him going.

"Enjoyed it completely (on playing a finisher's role). I've been doing the same thing for the last two years, and just looked to bat like how I do in the nets. I think the passion for this game kept me going," said the middle-order batsman.