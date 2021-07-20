Reports | Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha set to be available for the first Test against England

With reports suggesting that Rishabh Pant has already completed his ten-day isolation period, it is suggested that the duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Pant are expected to be available for the first Test. Alongside that, the reports also insisted that Pant has been recovering well from the virus.

Ahead of the practice game against County Select XI in Durham, India were handed with a piece of bad news, with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant being ruled out due to his isolation period after contracting the virus. While not just that, the Indian team would be without the services of Wriddhiman Saha, which means that KL Rahul is expected to don the gloves in the practice game on Tuesday.

However, on Monday, according to PTI reports, the Indian first-choice wicketkeeper Pant had completed his ten-day mandatory isolation period and was recovering well from the virus that he contracted in the United Kingdom.

At the same time, the report stated that the trio of Wriddhiman Saha and reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran and bowling coach Bharat Arun are still in isolation, after coming in contact with net bowler Dayanand Garani, who was tested positive.

"Even if Pant would have reached in time for the practice game, he would have been given adequate rest to get back in peak physical condition. He has been asymptomatic but would need to train well ahead of the first Test in Nottingham," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity, reported India Today.

While Rahul would don the gloves in the practice game, the report suggested that the duo of Saha and Pant would be available for the first Test, which starts on August 4. In Shubman Gill’s absence, the management has placed their trust in Mayank Agarwal, who is set to open in the game on Tuesday.

"In any case both Pant and Wriddhiman, who is isolated as a precautionary measure will be available for first Test."