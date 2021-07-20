Mithali Raj reclaims No.1 ODI batter spot, Smriti Mandhana attains career best T20I ranking

Today at 4:49 PM
Indian legendary player Mithali Raj has reclaimed her position of No.1 ODI batter in ICC's latest updates of the Women's ODI rankings where she replaced West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana reached her career-best after climbing to the third spot in T20Is.
Indian women's ODI and Test skipper Mithali Raj has pushed herself to regain the No.1 ODI batter in the recent ICC women's rankings updated on the international cricket body's official website on July 19. This is the ninth time Mithali has managed to secure the No.1 ODI ranking in her 22 years of international cricket in the Indian colours.
Mithali replaced West Indies women's team skipper Stafanie Taylor who was dropped to No.5 after losing 30 rating points due to her last two innings' scores, which were considered in the recent rankings, against Pakistan women of 21 and 49 respectively. Taylor started the series with a brisk century to reclaim the No.1 spot.
The Indian stalwart had an incredible outing against England women in the ODI series in their backyard where she scored 206 runs at the strike rate of 72.27 with the help of three consecutive fifties and helped India to pull off the final match with her unbeaten 75 to chase 220.
Australia spinner Jess Jonassen and South Africa's Marizanne Kapp continues to lead the charts of No.1 bowler and all-rounder's spot in Women's ODI rankings respectively.
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana attained her career's best T20I rankings climbing to the No.3 spot after she amassed 119 runs in the three-match T20I series against England. Mandhana's opening partner Shafali Verma continues to dominate the top ranking with 759 ratings.
