Kohli and Rahane rested from warm-up game against County XI as precaution, reveals BCCI

Today, when India announced their playing XI for the tour game against County XI, the names of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were missing, which left everyone stunned. The tour game wasn't supposed to take place if we go by the original schedule but it was staged after a request from the BCCI. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli had emphasized the need of playing a practice game ahead of the England Tests, which is why it was surprising to see both him and Rahane not taking the field on Tuesday.