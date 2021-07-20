Have few bowling variations in my bank to surprise batsmen in the future, admits Tabraiz Shamsi

Today at 11:28 AM
Tabraiz Shamsi has revealed that he has surprise variations in his bowling options which he will reserve to use later against batsmen after his spell 4/27 helped South Africa to win against Ireland. Shamsi also said he was happy to get wickets on a pitch that he thought would assist the pacers.
South Africa won the first of the three-match T20I series against Ireland to take a 1-0 lead in Dublin on Monday. Aiden Markram top-scored for the Proteas with 39 runs from 30 balls in their first innings total of 165/7 with left-arm unorthodox spinner Tabraiz Shamsi returning with figures of 4/27 in South Africa's 33 runs win over Ireland.
Shamsi bowled his first over in the eighth over of Ireland's innings and in his fifth ball, he cleaned the stumps of ODI centurion Simi Singh to pick his first wicket of the day. The unorthodox wrist-spinner returned in the 12th over, bowling his third, to pick twin wickets of Shane Geltake and Mark Adair to reduce Ireland to 74/8.
The spinner had to use his googly to end the innings of Harry Tector, Ireland's highest run-scorer of the game who made 36 runs, the batsman stepped down the crease only to miss the line with Quinton de Kock comfortably completing an easy stumping to give Shamsi his fourth and final wicket of the match. Shamsi said that he used the simple methods where his plan worked and also revealed that he has many variations available in his stock which he will use to deceive the batsman in the coming matches.
"I just try and keep it simple, pitch the ball in the same area, was just trying to bowl according to a plan and keep things tight for the team," Shamsi told in his post-match presentation ceremony.
"I do have a few variations in the bank, I haven't exposed all my tricks, and want to surprise the batsmen later," the spinner added.
South African pacers could find only three wickets amongst them with Kagiso Rabada getting a brace and Lungi Ngidi taking one. Shamsi mentioned that he was delighted to get wickets as he thought the conditions would favour their pace bowlers and his role in the team would be more of a subservient in their bowling attack.
"Happy with the way it came out today. Fortunate to get a few wickets as well. When we came to Ireland, we thought we were more of a supportive role to the pacers," Shamsi said.
"I always try to do the same preparation that I have always done, assessing the pitch and doing a supporting role to the pacers. But today the pitch was holding up a bit and helped the slower bowlers, in that sense, I was lucky to come into the game today," he concluded.
