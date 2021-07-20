Greg Chappell lavishes praise on Prithvi Shaw; terms his movements 'perfect'

Former Indian coach Greg Chappell has applauded India's young opener Prithvi Shaw and stated that his initial movements are perfect now, which in turn provides better access to scoring areas. He also added that the youngster has worked hard on his mindset and he's now getting into ideal positions.

Players like Prithvi Shaw are very unique. Their failures make the headlines as much as their success, given the contrasting sights they unleash in different phases. The best of Prithvi Shaw is remarkable because his explosive style of batsmanship leaves everyone raving about him, and he wins games as well. But for a player not much known for his technique, the flaws are magnified when he loses confidence, owing to poor form, as was visible in the IPL 2020 or the Tests Down Under.

Making his international return in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Prithvi Shaw started alright, playing a wonderful cameo of 43 in the first game. Former Indian coach Greg Chappell has stated that Shaw's movements were perfect, and that has provided him better access.

"Hi Prithvi! I saw the highlights of your innings against Sri Lanka. It was fantastic. Your initial movements are now perfect, which give you better access to more deliveries, especially full balls, and allows you to get into better positions with a much better bat swing," Chappell wrote in a message to Shaw, reported TOI.

It was evident that Shaw was taking nice strides with his foot movements coming out really well as he hammered nine boundaries against the hapless Lankan attack. The former Aussie skipper further wrote that he's setting up for full deliveries well, as was illustrated in his knock.

"Your position at ball release is perfect. If you have a look at the side on replay after you have hit a cover drive for four when on 22 it will show the at release position very well. That is perfect and shows that you are expecting the full ball which of course is the early release point. That allows you to attack more of the full balls that are the dangerous deliveries. Once you start punishing those, most bowlers will pull their length back which will give you more scoring shots from the back foot," Chappell added.

Shaw is someone who relies heavily on his confidence, given the kind of game he plays on the 22 yards. The Aussie legend reckoned that he has worked hard on his mindset.

"He has obviously done some work on his mind and his early movements. It looks really good. Have a look at the highlights. The side on replay of his cover drive when on 22 is the perfect illustration of the ideal position at release. Every good player gets into this position at ball release."