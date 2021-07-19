SL vs IND | Happy with Shaw getting 40s and 50s if the team has enough batting depth, asserts Sanjay Manjrekar

Indian cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Prithvi Shaw and stated that he's happy with him getting quickfire 40s and 50s as long as India have enough depth in the batting department. He also added that people shouldn't pressurize Shaw to get big hundreds as long as he's playing well.

Prithvi Shaw is, at least on paper, the most impactful batsman from either side in the ongoing series between India and Sri Lanka with a strike-rate strike rate over 120 in List A cricket. On his return to international cricket, the right-hander was in smashing form. And the Sri Lankan bowlers bore the brunt of his aggression as he completely hammered any hopes of a possible comeback by the hosts inside the first five overs, with India crossing the 50-run-mark in a flash.

The Mumbaikar batted at a strike rate of close to 180 in his 43-run knock, before ultimately gifting his wicket away. There was slight criticism of the way the young opener got out, given he looked in a great nick with a hundred there for the taking. However, Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that he's fine with Shaw getting these quick 40s and 50s as long as India have depth in their batting.

"I am happy with him getting 40s and 50s at the strike rate, provided there is enough batting after that. And it seemed like he wasn't looking to play that way, but it was just happening. Ishan Kishan played a little differently, bordering on being frenetic," Manjrekar told Sony Sports, reported HT.

He also attacked the section of fans and experts that was critical of the way Shaw threw his wicket away, stating that people shouldn't expect him to get hundreds yet.

"I hope we don't, typically like we do in India, put pressure on a young player, saying he has got to get a hundred. That 40 (43) he got today put India in a winning position after that; India wasn't going to lose even if they tried."

Manjrekar added that with time, the explosive batter will start getting big scores, but insisted that winning contributions will matter more than milestones.

"Eventually, he will start getting the big scores, but I don't think the pressure should be put on him straight away that he has got to convert his starts into hundreds. Getting a hundred in ODI cricket, if you're a good player batting at the top, you get hundreds. But winning is important.

The former Indian cricketer also reckoned that Shaw was crucial to India finishing the game with 80 balls to spare in the chase of 263.

"The impact of Prithvi Shaw's innings, India chased down the target of 263 with 13.2 overs to spare. That's a statement," he said.