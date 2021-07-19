Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Royal London Cup for Lancashire 

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer won't be able to take part in this year's Royal London Cup for Lancashire as he will be continuing his rehab to recover from his shoulder injury. Iyer expressed his regret at not being able to play for the side but wants to feature for them in the future.

The last few months haven't gone down well for India's limited-overs middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer. He injured his shoulder during the first ODI against England, earlier this year, and after that, had to miss the IPL and even the Sri Lanka tour. He had undergone surgery and given, he's still in rehab, and on the road to recovery, the BCCI and Lancashire have decided against having the right-hander in this year's Royal London Cup.

Lancashire's director of cricket, Paul Allott, expressed his disappointment at Iyer's absence but stated that his long-term fitness is critical.

"We are obviously very disappointed, as we were thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Shreyas to Emirates Old Trafford. Ultimately Shreyas' long-term fitness is of paramount importance and Lancashire Cricket fully respects the decision," Paul Allott stated.

However, he was confident that the Indian star will feature for the club sometime in the future.

"We wish Shreyas all the best with the remainder of his recovery, and from the conversations, which I have had with the player, believe that this is an arrangement he would be keen to revisit again in the future," he added.

The Mumbaikar also expressed his regret at missing out on this year's tournament and hoped to return sooner for the club.

"I am gutted to not be able to play for Lancashire this summer, a club that has such history and ambition. I hope to play at Emirates Old Trafford for Lancashire at some point in the future," Iyer said.

Shreyas Iyer was recently named in Mumbai's fitness camp and is expected to return for the second phase of the IPL, which will take place in September in the Middle East.